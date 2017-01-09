All Clear Given After Bomb Threat At Gordon Jewish Community Center

11:34 AM, Jan 9, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.

Emergency dispatchers with the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the incident was reported Monday morning at the center located on Percy Warner Boulevard.  

About 100 people were inside when the threat was reported.

Several other threats were made at Jewish centers across the country, Monday, including two in Miami. There, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evacuated 450 children and 70 adults from the Alper Jewish Community Center.

No additional details were immediately known.  

