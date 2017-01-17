Carjacking Suspect Arrested On Interstate

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 66°
LO: 52°
HI: 56°
LO: 46°
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers surrounded an SUV on Interstate 65 South, and arrested a theft suspect while blocking three lanes of traffic.
In a video sent to NewsChannel 5 from viewer, Mark Sharp, more than half a dozen patrol cars could be seen closing three lanes of traffic on I-65 South.
It happened around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Both Metro Police and Berry Hill police responded, along with a K-9 officer.
The video shows at least one person being led away in handcuffs, while about six officers walk toward a white SUV with their guns drawn.
NewsChannel 5 was still gathering details from officials, but we're told it was a carjacking suspect who was stopped. The suspect complied with officers, and was taken into custody peacefully.
The identity of the suspect hasn't been released.
At least one person was injured during a violent home invasion in the 12th South area of Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police officers surrounded an SUV on Interstate 65 South, and arrested a theft suspect while blocking three lanes of traffic.
With a new sheriff in town, and he said he hopes to lift the dark cloud off of Rutherford County and the Sheriff's Department that some said…
The owners of a popular East Nashville restaurant spent much of the day assessing damage left behind by vandals over the weekend.
Several drivers traveling on Jacksonian Drive near Lebanon Pike were startled after someone in another vehicle slung an egg-like…
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry had an impromptu phone conversation with President-Elect Donald Trump.
Several events across the Middle Tennessee area have gotten underway to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Kentucky State Police officers have opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Obion County.