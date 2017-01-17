Carjacking Suspect Arrested On Interstate

10:51 PM, Jan 16, 2017
10:53 PM, Jan 16, 2017

Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a carjacking suspect on I-65.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers surrounded an SUV on Interstate 65 South, and arrested a theft suspect while blocking three lanes of traffic.

In a video sent to NewsChannel 5 from viewer, Mark Sharp, more than half a dozen patrol cars could be seen closing three lanes of traffic on I-65 South.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Both Metro Police and Berry Hill police responded, along with a K-9 officer.

The video shows at least one person being led away in handcuffs, while about six officers walk toward a white SUV with their guns drawn.

NewsChannel 5 was still gathering details from officials, but we're told it was a carjacking suspect who was stopped. The suspect complied with officers, and was taken into custody peacefully.

The identity of the suspect hasn't been released.

