Carjacking Suspect Arrested On Interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers surrounded an SUV on Interstate 65 South, and arrested a theft suspect while blocking three lanes of traffic.

In a video sent to NewsChannel 5 from viewer, Mark Sharp, more than half a dozen patrol cars could be seen closing three lanes of traffic on I-65 South.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Both Metro Police and Berry Hill police responded, along with a K-9 officer.

The video shows at least one person being led away in handcuffs, while about six officers walk toward a white SUV with their guns drawn.

NewsChannel 5 was still gathering details from officials, but we're told it was a carjacking suspect who was stopped. The suspect complied with officers, and was taken into custody peacefully.

The identity of the suspect hasn't been released.