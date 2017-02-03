Child Injured When Hit By Vehicle

Cloudy
HI: 40°
LO: 27°
HI: 47°
LO: 23°
HI: 54°
LO: 40°
A child was hit by a vehicle near the Nashville Airport. The child makes the fourth pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle in Nashville this week.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A child was hit by a vehicle near the Nashville Airport.
The child makes the fourth pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle in Nashville this week.
It happened on Finley Drive southwest of the Nashville International Airport.
Details of the incident were unclear, but officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene.
The boy was possibly 13 years old, and suffered minor injuries. Crews were checking him out at the scene.
Two Fort Campbell soldiers were fatally wounded in what investigators have called a domestic-related shooting.
One person has been airlifted to an area hospital after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Smith County.
A officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department has died while trying to save a suicidal woman in the Cumberland River.
Tennessee Valley Authority is defending how it stores coal ash at its Gallatin Steam Plant.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Madison.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman was under investigation following the death of Officer Eric Mumaw, and…
An 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department passed away in the line of duty.
School officials in both Bedford and Overton counties confirmed they would be closed on Friday.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network released information late Thursday following Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw losing his life trying…