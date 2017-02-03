Child Injured When Hit By Vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A child was hit by a vehicle near the Nashville Airport.

The child makes the fourth pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle in Nashville this week.

It happened on Finley Drive southwest of the Nashville International Airport.

Details of the incident were unclear, but officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene.

The boy was possibly 13 years old, and suffered minor injuries. Crews were checking him out at the scene.