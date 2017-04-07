Clarksville Dentist Using Virtual Reality Goggles On Patients

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A Clarksville dentist has helped ease some patient concerns with the latest technology of virtual reality.

"I feel like I'm going to be in pain, I'm scared of the needles, I'm scared of all of the sounds," said Lauren Sassmannshausen.

But those are the fears one Clarksville Dentist is hoping to ease.

Sassmannshausen has been coming to Rossview Dental for a year now, after her anxiety kept her away from an office for a few years.

She decided to conquer her fear of the dentist, and Dr. Matthew Palomaki is helping to make her visit more bearable with Virtual Reality Goggles.

Patients wear the goggles, and headphones before their procedure, and the technology distracts them from what's going on during their visit.

"What virtual reality enables them to do is to escape from those things so they can get through the procedure," said Dr. Matthew Palomaki, Rossview Dental.

Dr. Palomaki has been using this technology since January, and says these goggles have helped dozens of patients.