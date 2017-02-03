Community Pays Tribute To Fallen Metro Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The community continues paying tribute to Officer Eric Mumaw, who lost his life Thursday while trying to save a suicidal woman from the Cumberland River.

Officer Mumaw's squad car has become a makeshift memorial for the man who served on the police force for the past 18 years. (More: Metro Officer Dies Trying To Save Woman In Cumberland River)

There's been an outpouring of support from all over Middle Tennessee.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry put out a statement Thursday morning saying, "Few words or actions can express my appreciation, and the appreciation of our city, for all that Officer Mumaw and our first responders do to protect our community and keep us safe.”

Barry has ordered all flags at Metro buildings to fly at half-staff in Officer Mumaw's honor.

Mumaw was the winner of a Lifesaving award in 2001, and was active in the community he served.

I had the opportunity to meet Officer Mumaw during Christmastime & was touched by his warmth and sense of humor.https://t.co/nvpeZQhtr9 pic.twitter.com/mhbMucAsuJ — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 2, 2017

Community members said a vigil has been planned at Peeler Park for 7 p.m. Friday.

A memorial service has been set for noon Monday at Cornerstone Church in Madison. Visitation would take place at the church from 9 a.m. to noon.

An email account, OfficerMumaw@nashville.gov, has been set up for those who wish to send their condolences to his family and friends.

In the meantime, flex officers are covering the Madison precinct's overnight shift so Mumaw's colleagues can take time to grieve.