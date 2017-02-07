Community Rallies Around Family Of Teen Killed In Fiery Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Teachers and friends have continued to rally around a Nashville family who lost their oldest daughter in a car accident.

Andrea Solano, 16, was killed in a fiery crash last Tuesday. Monday night at a basketball game at Margaret Allen Middle School, tributes to Andrea were everywhere.

Solano and her family moved to Nashville from El Salvador three years ago. At the time she didn’t speak a word of English. During her time at the school she quickly became known for her bright smile and for being a friend to everyone. She also became an award-winning artist.

“She became this really radiant of our school community,” said Amanda Kail, a teacher at Margaret Allen Middle School. “She was really an outstanding kid.”

Her sister Adriana currently attends the school and plays basketball. Former teachers said after hearing the news of the crash, they wanted to do whatever they could to help the Solano family.

During the game Monday night, there was a moment of silence to honor Andrea before the game. Her sister also dedicated the first basket of the game to Andrea.

Her grieving parents looked on with tears in their eyes as they clutched a framed photo of Andrea.

“They are still sad,” said Adriana Solano. “They know they still have me. They say they have to be strong for me, like I’m doing for them.”

Former teachers said they became close with the family throughout the years, and want to do their part to help them through a difficult time.

“We can’t bring Andrea back, but if there is anything we can do to ease their suffering, then that’s what we wanted to do,” said Kail.

The deadly crash occurred when Andrea was riding with a friend on the way to Antioch High School. The teen driver swerved to miss a SUV that turned into traffic. The teen’s car hit the SUV, causing it to hit two other cars. Their car burst into flames while Andrea as trapped inside. The driver was rescued.

Miguel Lopez Rodriguez, 44, was also killed in the crash. His wife was hurt and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 16 year old driver is facing two counts of vehicular homicide.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Solano family with funeral expenses.