Crash, Car Fire Blocking Murfreesboro Pike

7:24 AM, Jan 31, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A crash involving a car fire has blocked a portion of Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. 

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Murfreesboro Pike, not far from Hobson Pike. 

Details of the crash were unclear.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed one car on fire in the middle of the road. Another car with extensive front-end damage was seen on the side of the road. 

No additional details were known.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top