Crash, Car Fire Blocking Murfreesboro Pike

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 45°
LO: 32°
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A crash involving a car fire has blocked a portion of Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.
The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Murfreesboro Pike, not far from Hobson Pike.
Details of the crash were unclear.
Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed one car on fire in the middle of the road. Another car with extensive front-end damage was seen on the side of the road.
No additional details were known.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County.
Crews have been called to the scene of a reported propane tank fire in Nashville.
A 17-year-old was taken into custody following a shooting in downtown Nashville.
Trump has reportedly tapped Dana Boente for the role.
Four people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in West Nashville.
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam gave his annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.
New developments have been made in the Holly Bobo murder case.
Instead of learning English, a class of immigrants and refugees in Nashville learned as much as they could about President Donald Trump's…