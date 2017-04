NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused a delay on Interstate 65 South on the north side of downtown Nashville.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. Monday at Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Details of the wreck were not available.

Southbound lanes were briefly blocked by the crash. However, one lane of traffic was later opened.

The scene isn’t expected to be cleared until 6:30 a.m.