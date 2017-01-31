Crews Fight Propane Tank Fire In Nashville

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a reported propane tank fire in Nashville.
The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of Cato Road, not far from Briley Parkway and Ashland City Highway.
Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed flames shooting from what appeared to be a propane tank.
Officials have been called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
No additional details were known.
