Crews Fight Propane Tank Fire In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a reported propane tank fire in Nashville.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of Cato Road, not far from Briley Parkway and Ashland City Highway.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed flames shooting from what appeared to be a propane tank.

Officials have been called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

No additional details were known.