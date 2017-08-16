Dolly Parton Announces New Children's Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country superstar, Dolly Parton, announced the release of her first children's album, which will benefit her children's charity, Imagination Library.

Dolly made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in Nashville surrounded by a crowd of children.

The album was named "I believe in You," and all of the proceeds will go toward the Imagination Library, which sends books to kids from the time they're born to 5 years old.

Dolly's said she has written songs for kids over the years, but never had the time to put out a children's album.

During the announcement she sang three songs from the new album, "I Believe in You," "Makin' Fun Ain't Funny," and "Brave Little Solider." She also read her "Coat of Many Colors" book to the audience.

She said many of the songs on the album are about her own childhood and her own attitude, and said she was excited for the next generation to be able to share her music.

The digital album will be released online on September 29 and the hard copy will be released Oct. 14.

The Imagination Library started in 1996, and has expanded into four countries serving more than one-million children with an age-appropriate book each month.