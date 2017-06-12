Dozens Of Guns Stolen From Clarksville Gun Store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Clarksville Police Department officials have asked the public for help in their search for a burglar who stole dozens of guns from a gun store.

According to police, a total of 45 guns were stolen from The Tactical Edge on Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

The theft happened at 11:18 Friday night.

Officers said they found the front door glass shattered and frame damaged. Multiple display cases had been broken into and guns removed.

The owner estimated 45 assorted rifles and handguns were taken, valued at over $32,000.

Based on the preliminary investigation, multiple suspects entered the business and carried off the firearms into a waiting vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Bing at 931-648-0656, ext 5133 or the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477.