1 Injured In Crash Involving School Bus In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have responded to a crash in the Madison area involving a MNPS school bus.

It happened at East Old Hickory Boulevard and Larkin Springs Road Friday around 4:48 p.m.

Officials said a Jeep ran into the school bus, which was carrying students. The 18-year-old driver of the Jeep was okay, but a passenger suffered minor injuries.

A total of five students were on the bus headed home. They were from Neely's Bend Middle Prep, and none of them were injured. The driver of the bus was also okay.

The students were taken off because of concern of fluid leaking from both vehicles. Another bus was sent to pick them up and take them home.

According to a preliminary report, authorities said it was possible the driver of the Jeep ran a stop sign, but the investigation remained ongoing.