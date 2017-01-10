East Nashville Man Asked For Help Dismembering Murder Victim, Police Say

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 60°
Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.
Charles Clayton, 52, is charged with criminal homicide after the victim was found in his Porter Road apartment Monday night.
Clayton allegedly confessed the crime to someone else and asked for help dismembering the body.
The informant told police about the confession and where to find the unidentified victim.
According to the arrest affidavit, Clayton said he killed the victim with a knife after the man made an unwanted sexual advance.
The informant said Clayton called him and requested to borrow tools needed to get rid of the body.
Detectives obtained a search warrant to enter Clayton's apartment at 715 Porter Road and found the man's body.
Police tracked Clayton down and took him into custody at a market on Gallatin Pike South.
The investigation is continuing.
Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.
Wind Advisory from 6am-6pm for most of the area.
The battle has heated up over regulations for short term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in…
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Christian County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Hopkinsville attorney and his former client on eavesdropping charges.
Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.
The deal is off! Metro says its cutting ties with the developer who has been running Autumn Hills. And, the mayor says it's in part…