East Nashville Man Asked For Help Dismembering Murder Victim, Police Say

Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.

Charles Clayton, 52, is charged with criminal homicide after the victim was found in his Porter Road apartment Monday night.

Clayton allegedly confessed the crime to someone else and asked for help dismembering the body.

The informant told police about the confession and where to find the unidentified victim.

According to the arrest affidavit, Clayton said he killed the victim with a knife after the man made an unwanted sexual advance.

The informant said Clayton called him and requested to borrow tools needed to get rid of the body.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to enter Clayton's apartment at 715 Porter Road and found the man's body.

Police tracked Clayton down and took him into custody at a market on Gallatin Pike South.

The investigation is continuing.