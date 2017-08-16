Eclipse Glasses Given Out At Williamson Co. Fair Recalled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has recalled eclipse glasses distributed this past weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

The folks who grabbed a pair glasses at the fair this past weekend will be able to trade them in for another pair.

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic locations beginning at noon Thursday, Aug. 17 through 10 a.m. on Monday morning, Aug. 21, or until the supply has been exhausted, whichever occurs earlier.

Here are the locations where exchanges can be made:

Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

Cool Springs, 1834 McEwen Drive

Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road (Hwy. 96)

Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike

Spring Hill, 1003 Reserve Blvd., Suite 110

Exchanges can be made during the following hours:

Thursday, Aug. 17, noon-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

The glasses in question have solid white paper frames and include the Vanderbilt Health logo on both temples of the frames.

About 8,000 pairs of these glasses were distributed over last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

The recalled glasses were purchased through a third-party vendor and included documentation that they had been tested and met safe-viewing standards.



However, the manufacturer of the glasses purchased by VUMC was unable to verify that it had produced the glasses. Consequently, VUMC chose to recall and replace the glasses.



VUMC has purchased a new supply of glasses directly from American Paper Optics (APO), a Bartlett, Tennessee, manufacturer listed by NASA and the American Astronomical Society as a reputable dealer of eclipse-viewing glasses.



Eclipse glasses with multi-colored frames that carry the Vanderbilt Health logo and the words “Vanderbilt Eye Institute” were obtained through a different vendor and were not recalled.



Eclipse glasses with multi-colored frames that carry the Vanderbilt University and Dyer Observatory logos were also not recalled.



