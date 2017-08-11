5 Historical Eclipses Shed Light On 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Great American total solar eclipse is once in a lifetime event. Yet, the many dates and timelines about why it is so historic can get confusing. Therefore, here are a few important dates and events to put it into perspective.

When looking at each date, it's important to look at the specific wording used to describe it.



1991: The year of the last total solar eclipse that was visible from the U.S.

On July 11, the path of the total solar eclipse traveled over Hawaii, but missed every other U.S. state. Details

1979: The year of the last total solar eclipse that was visible from the contiguous 48 states.

On February 26, a total solar eclipse stretched across Washington, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota. Details

1918: The year of the last “coast to coast” total solar eclipse that was visible from the U.S.

On June 8, the path of the total solar eclipse traveled from Washington to Florida and through every state in between, making it a true “coast-to-coast” eclipse. Details

1869: The year of the last total solar eclipse that was visible from Tennessee.

On August 1, the path of a total solar eclipse went through the northeast section of the state. Details

1478: The year of the last total solar eclipse that was visible from Nashville.

A long, long time ago on July 29 was the last time a total solar eclipse could be seen in Music City.

Of course, these dates do not account for partial solar eclipses, which happen more frequently.