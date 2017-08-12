5 Locations Where You Can Find Eclipse Glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For those still searching for a pair of safe and approved solar eclipse glasses, a few places still have some available!

1.) Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.: On the Visit Music City website, glasses are listed as available at the Visitor Information Center at Bridgestone Arena. Info: visitmusiccity.com

2.) Select Kroger Locations: Some Kroger stores still have glasses available for $1.99 each. Info: kroger.com

3.) Twice Daily: Beginning Wednesday, August 9, the stores are providing a free pair of certified eclipse-viewing glasses to its customers (limit one per person while supplies last). Info: twicedaily.com

4.) Walmart: On the store’s website, glasses are available in different quantities for various prices. Some can be found in stores. Info: walmart.com

5.) Adventure Science Center: On their site, they say they have glasses available. Reports state each pair costs $2. Info: adventuresci.org