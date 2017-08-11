Hotel Chooses Not To Honor Man's Eclipse Reservation

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - A Goodlettsville hotel informed a New Orleans man that it would not honor a reservation he made in January for the night before the eclipse, citing a change in ownership as the reason. He chose to share his story, hoping to warn others.

When Michael made his reservation at the Hampton Inn, owned by parent company Hilton, the hotel was almost completely booked.

Sometime between making his reservation in January and Wednesday, the hotel switched ownership to Wyndham, which opened a Travelodge in place of the Hampton Inn.

Michael decided to call the hotel to modify his reservation by adding more names of people who could check in.

"I called the number on there and they said, 'Well, you don't have a reservation,'" Michael explained. "I said, 'Yeah, I do, I can send this to you.'"

Michael went back and forth with the hotel, citing his reservation, but due to the switch in ownership from a Hilton property to a Wyndham property, the hotel told him his reservation was void.

"The guy just said, 'Look. We're not honoring your reservation because that's back when we were a Hampton Inn and we're a Travelodge now,'" Michael recalled.

Luckily, Michael was able to get a different hotel room about 50 miles away, but he's afraid others won't be so lucky. He said the only reason he found out his reservation wouldn't be accepted was because he called the hotel to modify his reservation.

Michael believed other people may show up for their stay only to find that their reservation won't be accepted like his, and they will be left with no available hotels within 50 or more miles.

"I just want to try to get the message out to all these other people that have reservations over there that you need to check because you very well might not have reservations," Michael said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Travelodge and it's parent company, Wyndham, but never received a response on the matter.

Michael said Hilton was helpful in the matter, but was unable to accommodate him, as all of their hotel rooms in the Nashville area were booked prior to this issue arising.

According to Michael, people in the hotel industry he talked to said they have never heard of a hotel switching ownership and not accepting previous reservations.