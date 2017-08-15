Mt. Juliet To Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Event At Charlie Daniels Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If you're looking for a good spot to see the eclipse, Mt. Juliet is hosting a viewing event on August 21.

"We're going to have have local vendors that have booths, we're going to have have food trucks," said Brian Abston, District 4 Commissioner for the City of Mt. Juliet.

Abston said they've been planning activities and designing swag since February to commemorate the event.

"Well, we kind of came up with this [t-shirt] design with the Mt. Juliet seal. You see the moon going in front of the sun," he said. "The eclipse is coming directly over Mt. Juliet, so we're in one of the perfect viewing locations across the country."

On eclipse day, Charlie Daniels Park will have activities for the whole family. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks and field day fun.

"And a lot of activities for the kids," said Abston.

If you're stopping by for the solar event, activities will kick off at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. If you're looking for lodging, Mt. Juliet is already out of room.

"And as of the other day, we're totally sold out of hotels in Mt. Juliet. Out of 454 rooms, we're out," said Abston.



For more on the solar eclipse viewing event, click here. To visit the event's Facebook Page, click here.