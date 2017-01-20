Ed Pack Global Helps Women Get Educations Around The World

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of Lipscomb University seniors has created a backpack company to help those in need.

The company, Ed Pack Global, plans to donate 15 percent of backpack sales to Thistle Farms in Nashville and Mi Esperanza in Honduras.

Students said the main goal is to helping impoverished women receive education.

The team launched their Kickstarter account on Tuesday and reached their $10,000 goal in 3 hours - much sooner than their planned 30-day goal.

"We're super excited. We're just so impressed and amazed by our amazing community and people who also love our story and share our passion," said Luke Benda.



Since then, the group has received $3,000 in donations, and they've increased their goal to $30,000.

Ed Pack Global backpacks are available for pre-order ranging from $105 to $110, and are set to arrive by May.