Ed Pack Global Helps Women Get Educations Around The World

Clear
HI: 69°
LO: 54°
HI: 62°
LO: 49°
HI: 49°
LO: 43°
A group of Lipscomb University seniors has created a backpack company to help those in need.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of Lipscomb University seniors has created a backpack company to help those in need.
The company, Ed Pack Global, plans to donate 15 percent of backpack sales to Thistle Farms in Nashville and Mi Esperanza in Honduras.
Students said the main goal is to helping impoverished women receive education.
The team launched their Kickstarter account on Tuesday and reached their $10,000 goal in 3 hours - much sooner than their planned 30-day goal.
"We're super excited. We're just so impressed and amazed by our amazing community and people who also love our story and share our passion," said Luke Benda. Since then, the group has received $3,000 in donations, and they've increased their goal to $30,000.
Ed Pack Global backpacks are available for pre-order ranging from $105 to $110, and are set to arrive by May.
Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday during a time-honored inauguration ceremony that encapsulated the peaceful…
One person was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
As anti-trump protests erupted in communities across the country, some towns were celebrating the inauguration.
Protesters took to downtown Nashville in opposition of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Police have responded to a crash in the Madison area involving a MNPS school bus.
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's first Cabinet member Friday, formally approving his defense secretary.
A group of protesters rallied at the Tennessee State Capitol Friday as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president, which led to…
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department identified the 29-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle in Antioch.
Words, whether spoken or written, can have a big impact on a community, a state, and our nation's future. That's what citizens visiting Casa…