Local Students Watch 'Hidden Figures,' Ignite STEM Interest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Meharry Medical College sponsored a screening of Hidden Figures for 100 students from Creswell Middle Prep School and Haynes Middle Health/Medical Science Design Center.

The event Saturday was part of the college's recent initiative, MeharryNOW, which has encouraged youth to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM fields.

After the film, members of Meharry’s leadership and staff led a discussion with students to hear their thoughts on the movie and share how they, too, can have a career.

Based on a true story, Hidden Figures shares the journey of three African-American women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, working at NASA in the 1960's. Despite facing hurdles because of their race and gender, Johnson, Vaughan, and Jackson defied the odds to help with one of America’s most historic missions – the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

One Haynes Middle student said the movie encouraged her to become a nurse.

"It inspires me because it helps me see that I can do and become anything I want to be despite what anybody else says," Aundrea Kosia said.

Throughout the year, Meharry students, faculty and staff will also continue to engage these students by teaching them hands-on science and health projects to further ignite an interest in STEM.

“Minorities today still remain greatly underrepresented in STEM careers,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “In fact, African Americans make up just six percent of all individuals who hold careers in STEM fields. By exposing our young people to the inspirational stories of Johnson, Vaughan, and Jackson, we hope to galvanize them to pursue careers in math and science and narrow this growing gap in the workforce.”