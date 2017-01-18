Eli Young Band's Bus Catches Fire Near Topeka

10:28 AM, Jan 18, 2017
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. - Members of the Eli Young Band got quite a scare when their bus caught on fire in Kansas.

The band posted incredible video of the bus engulfed in flames Tuesday night. They were just outside of Topeka at the time. 

The cause of the fire was not known.

No injuries were reported.

