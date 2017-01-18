Eli Young Band's Bus Catches Fire Near Topeka

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 46°
HI: 58°
HI: 68°
LO: 53°
TOPEKA, Kan. - Members of the Eli Young Band got quite a scare when their bus caught on fire in Kansas.
The band posted incredible video of the bus engulfed in flames Tuesday night. They were just outside of Topeka at the time.
We've lost more than a bus here. memories and possessions that we can't replace! We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe! pic.twitter.com/9SyAghph67— EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) January 18, 2017
We've lost more than a bus here. memories and possessions that we can't replace! We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe! pic.twitter.com/9SyAghph67
The cause of the fire was not known.
No injuries were reported.
Citing a critical need to address Tennessee's crumbling roads and bridges, Governor Bill Haslam announced he will introduce legislation which…
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
A man has been taken into custody for allegedly pulling a gun on three detectives.
For the second time in less than two weeks, a bomb threat was called in to the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
A student at Riverdale High School in Rutherford County has been charged for allegedly taking a gun to school.
One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the arrival terminal at Nashville International Airport.
Three people were hurt when a wrong-way driver struck two other cars on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police responded to the scene of a break-in at a Midtown publishing company and found a man sleeping inside.
One suspect has been arrested after a gas station was robbed overnight.