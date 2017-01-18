Eli Young Band's Bus Catches Fire Near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. - Members of the Eli Young Band got quite a scare when their bus caught on fire in Kansas.

The band posted incredible video of the bus engulfed in flames Tuesday night. They were just outside of Topeka at the time.

We've lost more than a bus here. memories and possessions that we can't replace! We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe! pic.twitter.com/9SyAghph67 — EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) January 18, 2017

The cause of the fire was not known.

No injuries were reported.