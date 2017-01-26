Ex-Player Convicted In Vanderbilt Rape Set For March Hearing

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student is set for a March hearing.
On March 22, attorneys for 23-year-old Brandon Vandenburg will argue for a new trial. The hearing is a procedural requirement to appeal to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
Vandenburg was found guilty in June of five counts of aggravated rape and other charges. He's serving a 17-year prison term in West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee, for his role in the June 2013 dorm rape.
Another former player, Cory Batey, received a 15-year sentence for his role in the rape.
Two others, Brandon E. Banks and Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie, are awaiting trial in the case.
