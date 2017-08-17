Tenn. Family Reunites With Dog After Owner's Murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee family has reunited with their loved one’s dog after he was murdered in Mississippi last month.

Police said Joshua Fletcher killed Samuel Smith and dumped his body in a lake before stealing his car and leaving his dog, Khava, on the side of the road.

Smith's family was desperate to find her and offered a $2,000 reward for her safe return.

This week, someone spotted her on the side of the road and reunited her with Smith's sisters.

"It's great to have her. It is bitter sweet you know it's bitter sweet there is a lot of happiness but it's also a reminder of the sadness, you know," said Smith’s sister, Rachel. "I guess it's just a feeling of having Sam back and that's all we can really ask for right now."

Veterinarians said Khava appears to have been hit by a car but is expected to be OK. She's now headed to Nashville to live with Smith's parents.