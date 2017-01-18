Family Searches For Answers 3 Months After Grandmother's Disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than three months after a Nashville grandmother disappeared, her family is still waiting and hoping answers come soon.

Wanda Faye Walker, 60, disappeared on Oct. 4. She was last seen at her home on 11th Avenue South in Nashville. She didn’t show up at her job at the Dollar Tree on Franklin Pike. Her Nissan Maxima was discovered Oct. 13 near Wade Avenue. It was locked and some of her possessions were inside.

Her family can’t understand why or how she would disappear.

“Mama would always take care of herself,” said Lakesha Chambers, Wanda’s oldest daughter. “She was one person you never had to worry about because she could handle whatever.”

Chambers said family members put together fliers with Wanda’s picture and passed them around her Edgehill neighborhood. They have also stayed in touch with Metro police investigators, however, information has been slow to come in.

“I just take it one day at a time,” said Chambers. “I pray everything is going to work out.”

This isn’t the first time this family has endured this type of heartbreak.

Chambers’ sister, Laresha, also disappeared without a trace 17 years ago. She was 23 years old at the time and had a young child. The case remains unsolved.

Chambers said coping with two unresolved cases is frustrating. Her family is relying on faith and each other to help them cope.

“I just know my strength comes from God,” said Chambers. “Some days I feel like I want to give up, but you’ve still got your family.”

If you have any information on Walker’s whereabouts, you can call Metro Police at (615) 862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.