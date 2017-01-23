Father Releases Video Of Assault On Son Hoping For Tougher Sentence

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The father of a high school student who was beaten after getting off the school bus in Murfreesboro has released a video of the attack in hopes of tougher sentence for the attacker.

The attack was sudden, brutal and caught on camera. The teen involved was badly beaten.

"It was degrading. It was pathetic. I have no words," said John, who asked NewsChannel 5 not to use his last name.

He said he released the video evidence because he wanted the public to see exactly what happened to his son, and he wanted the punishment to fit the crime.

John, who played the video for NewsChannel 5, could barely watch the attack. The video shows his son -- just moments after getting off the school bus in Murfreesboro -- suddenly jumped from behind.

He's thrown to the ground, punched repeatedly and then his head stomped onto the concrete.

"It happened right here." said John. "The video tells me he was trying to kill him."

The attacker was 18-year-old Mickal Ladd, a fellow classmate, and the assault didn't end with the head stomping.

Ladd removed the dazed victim's belt and then proceeded to whip him with it, all the while, an accomplice recorded it all on his cell phone in a car nearby.

"This was not a fight. He came up from behind and jumped on him," said John.

Ladd was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault and awaits sentencing. NewsChannel 5 spoke to Ladd by phone, who said he was not sorry.

"No. I don't regret it happened," said Ladd, who added that what happened was the result of a dispute over a girl.

"It is what it is -- high school stuff. An altercation over a girl. Him running his mouth over a girl," said Ladd.

And for that, John's son ended up in the hospital with a concussion. John's upset Ladd, who he considered to be a menace to society, was freed on bond, and he worried Ladd will end up with a slap on the wrist.

"I don't know what the judge and courts will do, but other kids will be hurt if the justice system doesn't come through. Just watch the video. It tells you all you need to know," said John.

When the suspect goes before the judge he could face between 3 and 6 years in prison, but he also could end up receiving no time behind bars.

Ladd goes for sentencing next month.

