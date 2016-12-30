Former Caregiver Charged With Identity Theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A former Davidson County caregiver was charged with identity theft after allegedly using a client's debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found that 28-year-old Cassandra Chrisman made purchases from September through November of 2015.

Chrisman worked as a caregiver for a home care service provider.

Officials said she accessed the client’s debit card and made unauthorized personal purchases totaling more than $3,000. She is no longer employed as a caregiver.

On August 25, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Chrisman with one count of Identity Theft.

She was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 and booked into the Davidson County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.