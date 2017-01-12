Former Hendersonville Attorney Arrested, Home Raided

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A Hendersonville attorney who was suspended last year was arrested after agents raided his home.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Allman's home on the 600 block of Bonita Drive in Hendersonville Wednesday.

They began investigating the former attorney and his law firm on theft allegations in December of 2016.

Allman was suspended from practicing law in September after more than a dozen complaints were filed with the Board of Professional Responsibility.

Allman was charged with theft between $60,000 and $250,000.

One of Allman's former clients, Clarissa Lee, learned last week that Allman was suspended. When they met in 2014 Lee handed over thousands of dollars upfront, she got it from her father who took out a $5,000 loan on his mortgage to help with the cost.

"When we'd go down there, I know all this time it was just a front," her father, Bobby Lee said.

It' been more than two years and Lee admitted she didn't know where her case currently stands. "I want it to be over, I don't know if I have the energy to keep going with it," said Lee.

She's forced to wait to hear from Allman's receiving attorney, Dennis Powers. Powers told News Channel 5 he has a daunting task ahead of him and they're just beginning the process.

He went on to say it's too early to know how long it will take or how many of Allman's former clients he'll have to reach out to.

"I think something should be done about what he's done," Lee said. Lee has no counsel, her father is out $5,000 and know one knows when all of this may end.

"It gets to the bottom of somebody's heart when they know somebody's been done wrong and he's carrying it further," said Bobby.

The Board of Professional Responsibility recommends to anyone who wants to file a complaint or see about getting their money back to contact the Board of Professional Responsibility as well as the Lawyer's Fund for Client Protection. You can find more information on that by clicking here.