Former Paralegal For Andy Allman Speaks Out After His Arrest, TBI Investigation

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A former paralegal of Andy Allman's came forward to share what she knows about the former attorney, now surrounded in controversy.

"I think he needs to serve some time, definitely," she said. "I consider myself a good judge of character and I totally got this one wrong," she said. She asked News Channel 5 to keep her identity concealed.

She began working for Allman in August 2016 and admits at first she didn't see the red flags. "I think there were but I dismissed them because he was so willing to charm you."

She said he spared no expense for his employees. "We were once a week almost at the Blue Grass Country Club or the Foxland Country Club and he was buying drinks and dinner, winning and dinning us. It hurts to know that that was somebody else's money," she said.

When Allman's office found out about his suspension, she said they were assured it would be resolved quickly.

"It was downplayed and it sounded like it was one or two complaints," she said.

Nearly two dozen complaints have been made on record with the Board of Professional Responsibility. All the while Allman's clients were doing all they could to contact him.

"When people called I told them what I knew, well what I thought I knew," she said.

After multiple bad checks and low morale, her last day came in late October when Allman's office landlord showed up to collect a debt, more than $9,000 in past due rent. At the time she said Allman was on a golfing trip in Tampa.

"That was my last straw and I walked away."

After his arrest Wednesday, her thoughts are now with those he hurt most, the people she thought she was helping.

"I'm a Christian woman, and unknowingly or not I lied to people. I didn't mean to, I didn't know," she said. "I'm really really sorry. I didn't know. I just didn't know."