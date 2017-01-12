Free Family Portraits To Be Offered To Gatlinburg Fire Victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville-based production company has decided to help the many Gatlinburg wildfire victims create new memories with a free portrait session.

The production company Electric Peak Creative created "Project Heirloom" and set the two-day event for January 21 and 22.

It will be held at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg.

Each family will receive a framed and matted 8"x10" portrait.

For more information on the event, click here or visit the Electric Peak Creative web site.