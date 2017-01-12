Free Family Portraits To Be Offered To Gatlinburg Fire Victims

6:59 PM, Jan 11, 2017

Photo credit: NewsChannel 5 photojournalist Catherine Steward

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville-based production company has decided to help the many Gatlinburg wildfire victims create new memories with a free portrait session.

The production company Electric Peak Creative created "Project Heirloom" and set the two-day event for January 21 and 22.

It will be held at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg.

Each family will receive a framed and matted 8"x10" portrait.

For more information on the event, click here or visit the Electric Peak Creative web site.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top