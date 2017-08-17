1 In Custody After 7-Hour Standoff In Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside an apartment in Gallatin.

The ordeal began around 8 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Green Wave Drive.

Police were first called to the scene about a domestic situation between a man and his girlfriend. They said at least one child was in the apartment unit at the time.

The situation finally ended around 3 a.m. – about seven hours later.

Police said they had to force their way into the apartment to arrest the suspect, identified as Joey Knox, who had barricaded himself inside.

The others had gotten out earlier, along with dozens of apartment residents who were evacuated because of the SWAT situation.

Police fired chemicals into the apartment in an effort to get Knox to come out. Residents watched the tense situation unfold.

“[I] had no idea. Didn't know we were going to be out here until 3 in the morning, it escalated to the point where they escalated and shot off something in the window,” said resident Katherine West.

When police found Knox, they said he was under blankets and clothes to shield himself from the gas. He was taken to the hospital and faces charges.