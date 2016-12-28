GoFundMe Page Set Up For TDOT Worker Hit On I-40

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - - A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.

J.R. Rogers was hit Saturday around 7 p.m. after stopping to help a family in need. The incident happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

The roads were wet, and officials said driver Dennis Castellanos Moreno failed to see other vehicles slowing down where the tire was being changed. By the time he saw Rogers, he was unable to stop quick enough and lost control.

Rogers was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what officials called “serious bodily injury.”

The myTDOT Facebook page posted Sunday that Rogers was being treated for several broken bones.

According to The Ashland City Times, Rogers was also part of the coaching staff at Cheatham County High School.

Friends and athletes hoped they could help Rogers’ family with any expenses insurance won’t cover.

For details on the fund, visit GoFundMe.com.