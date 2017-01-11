GOP Lawmaker Wants TN Tags To Say 'In God We Trust'

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 69°
LO: 55°
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker wants all Tennessee license plates to include the phrase "In God We Trust."
A bill sponsored by Rep. Bill Sanderson of Kenton would require the state Revenue Department to redesign license plates to include the language starting on July 1.
Gov. Bill Haslam last year vetoed a bill passed by both chambers that would have made Tennessee the first state in the county to declare the Bible as its official book.
A former state senator in 2014 sought to pass legislation requiring "In God We Trust" to be painted behind the speaker's podiums in the House and Senate.
That measure was ultimately changed against the sponsor's will to instead call for a study of having the phrase painted in the tunnel beneath the Capitol.
A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Smith County.
Two people were injured in a shooting in Davidson County.
A NewsChannel 5 investigation finds unlicensed educators put in positions of power inside Metro Schools.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Nolensville father.
Lawmakers in Tennessee have been calling for a constitutional convention using one of the only tactics they have in hopes of strong arming…
The Nashville Landmark Pancake Pantry has been sold and will be changing ownership after being in the same family since the restaurant opened…
President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference is taking on new significance Wednesday.
A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.