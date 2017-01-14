Hunter Talks About Record-Breaking Buck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 26-year-old Middle Tennessee hunter's kill came one step closer to being the world's largest deer rack after its final measurement.

Stephen Tucker shot the 47-point deer with a muzzleloader last summer in Sumner County.

The antlers from the buck are required to undergo a 60 day drying period before the official measurement could be taken.

Officials recently wrapped up measuring the deer. The antlers are graded on length, spread and circumfrence then given a number value.

Tucker thought he had something special, but never dreamed antlers would have broken 300.

It was a score of 312 and 3/8th points to be exact which is the largest buck ever harvested by a hunter.

His advice for other hunters...always believe.

"I'll tell you like a famous hunter told me at the ATA show in Indianapolis over the week. He says this is why everybody hunts, and for the people who don't believe that it can never happen, he says you just made it happen. He says so that's why every body should get out there, cause he says you never know," Tucker said.

The club meets every 3 years. They recently met before he shot the deer; so Tucker will have to wait until 2019 to certify the results.

Until then, he'll continue to hunt.