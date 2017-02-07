Indoor Drive-In Named "August Moon" Planned For Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An indoor drive-in could be coming to Nashville with the idea to transport moviegoers back to the 1950s and 1960s all while enjoying modern amenities.

The project, called "August Moon," was thought up by director, designer, and visual artist Michael Counts, who wanted to bring something forward that could be universally enjoyed.

"People everywhere love cars, especially vintage cars. People everywhere love movies, people everywhere love cheeseburgers, fries, and shakes, and people everywhere love Americana," Counts told News Channel 5 over the phone on Monday.

August Moon is designed to include vintage cars that people can sit in to enjoy drive-in movies, rather than driving their own cars into the facility that is built into a bubble, similar to the Titans' training facility in Metro Center.

The drive-in experience is planned to include all of the things that are great about classic drive-ins, while adding food and beverage areas and even tree houses to watch the movies from, all while eliminating the flaws.

"They were weather sensitive, they were seasonal, logistics of getting all the cars parked at once was a problem," Counts explained.

At August Moon, all of those difficulties will be absent, and due to it being indoors, it will be climate-controlled and mosquito free.

The proposed location is at 14 James Robertson Parkway at the Main Event Parking Lot, and using state-of-the-art technology, when you step into the bubble, you'll be transported to an August night under a full moon at the drive-in.

"The perfect version of it," Counts said. "The perfect sunset, the perfect moonscape, the perfect stars, the perfect array of fireflies, the perfect vintage cars, that's what we're doing."

The project will cost an estimated $10 million, and the hope is to have the drive-in open by the Spring of 2018.

"Close your eyes and imagine the perfect Summer night in a classic American drive-in movie theatre in 1965, and that's where August Moon is going to take you," Counts said.

Counts is working with multiple investors and business people, including Nashville based Ken Levitan of Vector Management, and talent manager Michael Solomon.

Full funding for the drive-in and approval by the city are still needed before the project can get underway.