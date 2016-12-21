Inmates Make Christmas Gifts For Kids In Hickman County

Current
ONLY, Tenn. - Of all the places you'd expect to find spreading Christmas cheer, the Turney Center Correctional Facility in Hickman county might be the last.
But inmates there have found a way to help out the community by simply using their hands.
For the last few weeks, 45 offenders have been working 12-hour shifts in facilities workshop creating hand made toys that will be given out to children in need in the days leading up to Christmas.
"When you’re in here you don’t get a chance to give a lot back to the community so if it’s only one time a year we have to go all out whenever we have a chance to do it," says Jeff Dearing who is serving 12 years for selling meth.
"I hope the kids who get them are happy that somebody was thinking about them," he added.
Sheriff's deputies in Hickman County will be handing out the gifts that include hand crafted wooden rocking horses, airplanes, purses and even intricate checker boards.
"They're learning something to do when they get out of here," says Carpentry Instructor Nickey Wright.
