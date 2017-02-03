2 Fort Campbell Soldiers Fatally Shot In Oak Grove

10:05 PM, Feb 2, 2017
4 hours ago
OAK GROVE, Ky. - Two Fort Campbell soldiers were fatally wounded in what investigators have called a domestic-related shooting.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Arkansas Avenue in Oak Grove, Kentucky. 

Officials on the scene said 35-year-old Jeremy James Demar, of Clarksville, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife.

He allegedly forced his way into the home and fatally shot her and another man.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

A 16-year-old was also in the home at the time and received minor injuries from a physical confrontation with the suspect.

Demaree allegedly fled the scene and was taken into custody in Clarksville.

His two-year-old daughter was in the car with him when he was apprehended. The child was not hurt.

The shooting remained under investigation.

