KSP Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting

4:10 PM, Jan 16, 2017
5 hours ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FULTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police officers have opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Obion County.

It happened in Fulton, Kentucky Monday around 13:30 p.m.

Officials released very little details about the incident.

The names of the parties involved were not being released until appropriate family members had been notified.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top