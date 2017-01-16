KSP Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting

Current
FULTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police officers have opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Obion County.
It happened in Fulton, Kentucky Monday around 13:30 p.m.
Officials released very little details about the incident.
The names of the parties involved were not being released until appropriate family members had been notified.
The owners of a popular East Nashville restaurant spent much of the day assessing damage left behind by vandals over the weekend.
Several drivers traveling on Jacksonian Drive near Lebanon Pike were startled after someone in another vehicle slung an egg-like…
Several events across the Middle Tennessee area have gotten underway to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Field of Dreams park is closed while town officials work to make repairs after vandals targeted the park for the third time in less than a year.
Salman was arrested at her home in San Francisco and is expected to face a federal judge on Tuesday.
Two people have died, while another remains hospitalized after a weekend incident in Cannon County.
Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in Antioch, and two 16-year-old's were arrested.