Lawmakers Donate To TN Food Banks

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 69°
LO: 55°
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Members from all three state branches of government packed 50,000 meals in 90 minutes for state food banks.
It was all part of the General Assembly Nutrition Caucus's "Campaign Against Hunger" which restocks food banks after the holiday season nearly wipes them out.
"You know, food insecurity, let's call it what it is, hunger, is a problem in Tennessee just like every state, and it's really unacceptable to us so we do what we can to help alleviate that. We provide funding each year for several food banks statewide but this gives some extra oompf," said Senator Mark Norris.
This was the third year of the event.
The meals will be divided between food banks in all 95 Tennessee counties.
A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Smith County.
Two people were injured in a shooting in Davidson County.
A NewsChannel 5 investigation finds unlicensed educators put in positions of power inside Metro Schools.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Nolensville father.
Lawmakers in Tennessee have been calling for a constitutional convention using one of the only tactics they have in hopes of strong arming…
The Nashville Landmark Pancake Pantry has been sold and will be changing ownership after being in the same family since the restaurant opened…
President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference is taking on new significance Wednesday.
A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.