Lawmakers Donate To TN Food Banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Members from all three state branches of government packed 50,000 meals in 90 minutes for state food banks.

It was all part of the General Assembly Nutrition Caucus's "Campaign Against Hunger" which restocks food banks after the holiday season nearly wipes them out.

"You know, food insecurity, let's call it what it is, hunger, is a problem in Tennessee just like every state, and it's really unacceptable to us so we do what we can to help alleviate that. We provide funding each year for several food banks statewide but this gives some extra oompf," said Senator Mark Norris.



This was the third year of the event.

The meals will be divided between food banks in all 95 Tennessee counties.