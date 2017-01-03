Layoffs Begin At Toyota's Northern Kentucky HQ

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - Toyota is beginning to move hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation of the company's operations.

The layoffs began at Toyota's Erlanger facility on Tuesday and will continue through the end of 2018.

The company, which is moving its facilities to the Dallas suburb of Plano, said the move will affect 648 workers.

Erlanger has been home to the Japanese automaker's North American engineering and manufacturing headquarters since 1996.

Erlanger City Administrator Marc Fields says the city is sad to see Toyota leave, but it has been preparing for this moment Toyota's April 2014 announcement about their planned consolidation.