1 Killed In Woodbury Shooting, 2 Women Injured

WOODBURY, Tenn. - One person was killed in a shooting in Woodbury.

The incident happened Saturday on Choctaw Drive in Cannon County.

Officials said a man had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Two women were also seriously injured with a different weapon.

The women were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Further details had not been released. Anyone with information has been urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).