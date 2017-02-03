1 Under Investigation After Officer's Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman was under investigation following the death of Officer Eric Mumaw, and records showed the woman has had prior convictions.

Reports stated 40-year-old Juli Glisson was the driver in the incident involving Officer Mumaw, Officer Nick Diamond, and Officer Trent Craig.

Glisson was allegedly attempting to commit suicide when the car she was in was put in gear and began to roll backwards at the end of the boat ramp at Peeler Park.

The officers were attempting to get her out of the car, but slipped as the car started to submerge.

Officer Diamond attempted to rescue Officer Mumaw, but was unable to get him out of the water. Officer Craig also jumped in to rescue him; however, officials said the extreme cold temperatures and water conditions forced Officer Craig to get out of the water.

After a search that lasted several hours, crews recovered Officer Mumaw's body.

Glisson was found along the riverbank about an hour after the initial incident. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Officer Diamond was injured in the incident. He was listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officer Craig was treated at the scene.

Police said Glisson was under criminal investigation. It was unknown if she would face charges, and, if so, what those charges would be.

Records showed multiple prior convictions for Glisson including:

Violation of implied consent law in 2003

Unlawful possession of prescription pills in 2003

Vandalism in 2008

Driving on a suspended license in October 2010

Assault in October 2010

Suspicion of DUI in November 2010

Leaving the scene of an accident that caused personal injury in November 2010

DUI in October 2015

The officer's death sparked discussion of the importance of suicide prevention. There are several common signs someone may be contemplating suicide, and it can be prevented.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)). This number is available 24/7 will connect callers to trained counselors who can provide guidance and resources.