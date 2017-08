NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed carjacking on the campus of Lipscomb University.

Authorities said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, August 5 in the 3900 block of Granny White Pike.

Both Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb were booked into jail on a charge of robbery-carjacking.

Officials said the 63-year-old victim, who was leaving work, was driving out a parking lot when she stopped to text a family member.

While texting, a man tapped on her driver-side window with a pistol. The victim was told to get out of her vehicle. She reached for her purse, but a second suspect on the passenger side told her she couldn’t take it.

She also noticed a third suspect nearby, and the gunman told her to run. The victim called police from a nearby home.

The men fled in her vehicle. It’s believed a fourth person was involved. Authorities said more arrests and charges have been expected in the future.