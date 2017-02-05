2 Killed In Williamson County Single-Vehicle Crash

Clear
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Two people were killed in an early morning crash in Williamson County.
Officials said the wreck happened just before 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Carters Creek Pike.
Details on the cause of the crash had not been released, but authorities confirmed only one vehicle was involved.
Two people died in the wreck. A third person was inside the vehicle, but the extent of that victim’s injuries had not been released.
Authorities were on the scene for several hours. The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.
No additional details had been made available by officials. The victims’ identities were not disclosed.
