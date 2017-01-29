2 Show Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

Mostly cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two victims of an alleged shooting showed up with injuries at Centennial Medical Center.
Authorities said there was little information on the incident that took place Sunday. The two victims said the shooting happened on 24th Street.
They told officers three men came up behind them and added one of them had a gun.
One victim was shot in his upper body, and the second was shot in his lower body. The injuries were non-life threatening.
Officials said they were working to piece together the information. The investigation remained ongoing.
