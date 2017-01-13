2 Teens Arrested, Allegedly Threatened High School Shooting

WINCHESTER, Tenn. - Two teens have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and harassment.

According to District Attorney Mike Taylor, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old allegedly threatened Thursday night to commit an act of terrorism at Franklin County High School.

Reports stated the two threatened to commit a shooting. The threats were allegedly communicated to other students through social media.

Officials with the Winchester Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted and wrapped up an investigation Thursday night, ending with the arrest of the teens.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and harassment.

They appeared in Juvenile Court for a detention hearing Friday morning. Details from that hearing had not yet been released.