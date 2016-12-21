2016 Ann Chapman Holiday Lights Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Once again, it's time to reveal this year's winner and finalists for the Ann Chapman Holiday Lights Contest.

Winner: The Lawson Home - 1523 Monticello Avenue 37115, Madison (Click here for map)

The Lawson house doesn't just catch your eye, it lights up the entire neighborhood!

Some may remember Chris Lawson, who was a finalist in the 2015 Ann Chapman Holiday Lights contest.

He said he put 10,000 more lights out in the yard this year, and he’s now been named the winner for 2016.

Lawson went for a theme with an "ice castle."

Finalist #1: The Richardson Home - 2217 Old Hickory Boulevard 37215, not far from Hillsboro Road in Nashville (Click here for map)

Donna Richardson tells NewsChannel 5 she's decorated her home for years, but this year she's a first-time finalist in the Ann Chapman Holiday lights contest.

Crews use a cherry picker to wrap lights around the top of her trees. Richardson loves the look of her red and white light display. Chances are you will, too.

Finalist #2: The Swann Home - 2813 Belmont Boulevard (near Belmont University)

This was the first time for the Swann family to compete; so they were excited to hear that they were finalists.

Julia Swann and her husband aimed for a retro theme, and tackled the 30-foot roof with a ladder and some courage.

Finalist #3: The Satterfield Home - 2928 Kinwood Drive, Antioch

David Satterfield has been decorating his home for 30 years.

He said the toughest part has been sorting through the decorations to figure out what works and what doesn't.

Finalist #4: The Roberts Family - 332 Denny Wood Drive in Donelson

Some in the community call the Roberts home the Opryland of the neighborhood.

Several thousand lights go on their home. Mr. Roberts even made his own star out of a telescope tripod and a coat hanger.

All finalists said they plan to keep the lights up through the holidays to the new year.