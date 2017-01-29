3-Alarm Fire Displaces 40 Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An early morning three-alarm fire displaced as many as 40 families.

Officials said the fire happened around 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Elm Hill Pike at The Cedars at Elm Hill apartment complex.

Firefighters first arriving on scene found flames shooting 30 feet above the roof line from Briley Parkway.

The building that was on fire and an adjacent building were both safely evacuated; however, flames were so intense they soon jumped to the adjacent building as well.

Crews fought the flames on both buildings for more than an hour.

Reports stated two firefighters were injured. Their injuries were listed as non-life threatening, including a laceration to one firefighter’s head and a back injury.

Authorities said power was cut to both buildings. Damage caused by fire, smoke, and water made 40 units unlivable, at least temporarily for some.

Those displaced were being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire were both unknown. The investigation remained ongoing.