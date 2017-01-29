3-Alarm Fire Displaces 40 Families

Mostly cloudy
HI: 41°
LO: 35°
HI: 46°
LO: 30°
HI: 54°
LO: 41°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An early morning three-alarm fire displaced as many as 40 families.
Officials said the fire happened around 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Elm Hill Pike at The Cedars at Elm Hill apartment complex.
Firefighters first arriving on scene found flames shooting 30 feet above the roof line from Briley Parkway.
The building that was on fire and an adjacent building were both safely evacuated; however, flames were so intense they soon jumped to the adjacent building as well.
Crews fought the flames on both buildings for more than an hour.
Reports stated two firefighters were injured. Their injuries were listed as non-life threatening, including a laceration to one firefighter’s head and a back injury.
Authorities said power was cut to both buildings. Damage caused by fire, smoke, and water made 40 units unlivable, at least temporarily for some.
Those displaced were being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause and origin of the fire were both unknown. The investigation remained ongoing.
An early morning three-alarm fire displaced as many as 40 families.
Police confirmed one person was killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in Madison. Officials said it's believed the…
The recently signed executive action to temporarily ban immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days has sparked…
Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced…
A Chapmansboro man has been arrested in the murder of the man he worked for.
A celebration of life service honored a mother and father who died in the wildfires in Gatlinburg late in 2016.
Joel Bigelow first noticed dozens of children moving in and out of motel rooms more than one year ago. He saw them as he'd come and go from…
Emergency crews have closed Murfreesboro Pike near Harding Place in Nashville due to a crash that was possibly a result of street racing.
Police said high speeds and overcorrecting appeared to be contributing factors in a crash where a car hit a building causing a fire.