42 Instances Of Voter Fraud Reported In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Across the state, local election officials reported 42 instances of potential voter fraud in 2016 elections.
There were more than a dozen instances of felons voting. There were also reports of people double voting or voting in the wrong location.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the 42 incidents:
These numbers represented the total for elections held across the state in 2016 in March, August, and November.
On Wednesday, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said his office has been confident in our system's integrity, but has also been open to learning more about President Donald Trump's concerns about voter fraud nationwide.
Hargett's full statement can be seen below:
“While I cannot speak for other states, Tennessee’s laws to protect election integrity, including our photo ID law, coupled with the diligence of Tennessee’s election officials serve to minimize voter fraud in our great state. Local elections officials reported 42 instances of potential fraud after the Nov. 8 election. These allegations include felons voting, double voting and registration concerns. All of those cases are turned over to local district attorneys for potential prosecution. We are confident in our system’s integrity but are open to learning more about President Trump’s concerns.”
