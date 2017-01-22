Alabama Man Arrested In Bradley Co. Murder

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - An Alabama man has been arrested in a shooting death that happened at a Bradley County landfill.

Officials said 24-year-old Jeremy Headley was found dead at the landfill in the 200 block of Natures Trail in McDonald last fall.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began working on the case on September 8, 2016.

Throughout the investigation, agents found information that led to the arrest of 54-year-old Mark Steven Treuchet, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama.

An indictment was returned on Treuchet on January 18, charging him with one count of first degree murder.

Treuchet was taken into custody in the early morning hours on Sunday after he turned himself in to a TBI Special Agent.

Officials said Treuchet was booked into the Bradley County Jail. He was being held without bond pending his arraignment.