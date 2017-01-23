Ashley Judd Recites Franklin Teen's Poem At Women's March

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Nina Donovan, age 19, of Franklin said she's amazed that actress Ashley Judd recited a poem she wrote entitled 'Nasty Woman' at the Women's March on Washington.

Donovan wrote the poem after hearing President Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton those words during a presidential debate in October. In the poem Nina criticized Trump and pointed out certain inequalities towards minority groups in our country.

"As I was reading more into the issues that I wrote about, I was just getting more passionate and more angry, I was like 'Okay, I have to do something.' Women around the world, or people in general around the world, we have to do something we have to fight together," she said.

Donovan first recited the poem during a poetry slam at Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt last December. Judd attended the event and afterwards pulled Donovan aside asking her if she could use it during the Women's March. Nina said she was honored because women's rights mean a lot to her.

Donovan said she keeps pinching herself after realizing her poem was performed by Judd and witnessed by millions around the world. She said she's received messages from people in several countries including Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

She compliments Judd on how passionate of a person she has been saying the 48-year-old actress is down to earth.

To view Donovan performing the poem, click here. (Warning: Some viewers may find the content offensive)